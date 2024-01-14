Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Update

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 62,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Kamada Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KMDA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.89. 29,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,371. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $263.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.54 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. Analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMDA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kamada by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kamada by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kamada by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Featured Articles

