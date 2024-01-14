Kava (KAVA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $17.66 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Kava has a market capitalization of $815.81 million and approximately $17.66 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00085517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00030579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00023872 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,785 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

