Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Down 60.4% in December

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the December 15th total of 306,900 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 667,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTRA remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,052,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,324,429. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $474,261.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.67.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.