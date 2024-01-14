Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Short Interest Update

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the December 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Longfor Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGFRY traded down C$0.38 on Friday, reaching C$13.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,913. Longfor Group has a 52-week low of C$13.00 and a 52-week high of C$36.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.67.

Longfor Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.3892 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

About Longfor Group

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

