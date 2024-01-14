Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Up 15.9% in December

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Luxfer Stock Down 0.9 %

LXFR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. 236,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $17.83.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 247.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Luxfer

Insider Activity at Luxfer

In other news, CEO Andrew Butcher bought 5,800 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Luxfer news, CEO Andrew Butcher purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,483.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick K. Mullen purchased 11,735 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $98,221.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $211,459.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,735 shares of company stock valued at $158,370. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Luxfer by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 995,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 34.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Luxfer in the third quarter worth about $134,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.