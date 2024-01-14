Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $32.41 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $32.41 million and $56,761.22 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00018738 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.28 or 0.00287044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,335.33 or 1.00195471 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011559 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004609 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000674 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000785 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $28,597.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

