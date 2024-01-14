MARBLEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $70.56 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $70.56 million and $2.12 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 48.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 323,004,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,514,676 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 323,004,347 with 103,514,675.51131758 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.66946717 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,172,578.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

