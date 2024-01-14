Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Up 111.4% in December

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,071,200 shares, an increase of 111.4% from the December 15th total of 506,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,678.0 days.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

