Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Up 111.4% in December

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,071,200 shares, an increase of 111.4% from the December 15th total of 506,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,678.0 days.
Mazda Motor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.
About Mazda Motor
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mazda Motor
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What is Put Option Volume?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.