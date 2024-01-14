Metahero Price Tops $0.0030 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.79 million and $720,055.18 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002695 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000611 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00024678 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004964 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.