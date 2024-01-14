MetisDAO (METIS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $72.69 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 58.2% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $556.89 million and approximately $72.69 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $121.76 or 0.00287701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00018768 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,419.84 or 1.00231440 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011534 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005019 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 105.89406807 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $29,089,742.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

