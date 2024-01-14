Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Down 34.0% in December

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,600 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the December 15th total of 526,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Minerals Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.97. 51,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,462. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $993,831.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $559,462.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,739.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $993,831.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,754 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

