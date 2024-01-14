Moonriver Trading Up 21.9% Over Last Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $233.17 million and approximately $48.51 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for about $26.72 or 0.00063144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,133,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,725,338 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

