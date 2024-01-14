Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:CAF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.30. 36,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,796. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $16.80.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1219 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
