Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CAF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.30. 36,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,796. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1219 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,378,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,519,000 after acquiring an additional 142,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 40.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

