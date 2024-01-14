NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the December 15th total of 35,700 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexImmune

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexImmune by 566.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 95,104 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $517,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NexImmune by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Get NexImmune alerts:

NexImmune Trading Down 14.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 640,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,885,429. NexImmune has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $10.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune ( NASDAQ:NEXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($9.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.