Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Up 119.4% in December

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the December 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nidec Price Performance

Shares of NJDCY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,964. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. Nidec has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Nidec had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nidec will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

