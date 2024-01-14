Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 81,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.60. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

