Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the December 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE JPI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. 21,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,058. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.
