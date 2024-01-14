Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the December 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE JPI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. 21,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,058. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPI. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.