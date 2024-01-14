Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Short Interest Down 31.0% in December

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPINL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,042. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

About Office Properties Income Trust

opi is a reit focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. opi is managed by the operating subsidiary of the rmr group inc. (nasdaq: rmr), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in newton, massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.