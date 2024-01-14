OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.3 %

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. 11,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,192. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.