OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.3 %
OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. 11,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,192. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.
About OMV Aktiengesellschaft
