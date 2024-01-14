Orchid Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.75 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $92.38 million and $2.75 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0943 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09631867 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $2,625,735.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

