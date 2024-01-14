PAAL AI Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $111.05 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,662,790 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 775,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.14503997 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $3,101,490.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

