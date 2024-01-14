Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Short Interest Down 30.8% in December

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Meteora Capital LLC grew its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 5,507.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 625.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 40,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.70 during trading on Friday. 2,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

