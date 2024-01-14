Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Perpetual Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:PMGYF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433. Perpetual Energy has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

