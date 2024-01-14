PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 366,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,002. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.
PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
