PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 366,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,002. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

