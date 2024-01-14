PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Short Interest Down 33.2% in December

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 294,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.95. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.19.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

