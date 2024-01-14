Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,331,200 shares, an increase of 110.6% from the December 15th total of 8,704,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 332.7 days.
Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of PWCDF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. 35,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,789. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Power Co. of Canada
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.