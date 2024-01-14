Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,331,200 shares, an increase of 110.6% from the December 15th total of 8,704,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 332.7 days.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PWCDF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. 35,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,789. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

