Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 111.4% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,244,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $450.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.1115 dividend. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.