Prom One Day Volume Hits $7.89 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $116.89 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $6.41 or 0.00015043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00018685 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.17 or 0.00286919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,593.00 or 1.00034780 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011460 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000677 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.77638819 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,454,330.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.