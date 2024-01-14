ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 680,400 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the December 15th total of 981,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 268,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on PRQR. Raymond James reduced their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.10 to $1.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.72.
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of PRQR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 325,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,780. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $180.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.19.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 831.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
