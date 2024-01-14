Proton (XPR) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Proton (XPR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $21.87 million and $883,759.73 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Proton has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 24,937,891,549 coins. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

