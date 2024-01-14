PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:PBCRY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 320,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,704. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.0479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

