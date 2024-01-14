Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.60 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and approximately $5.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00018763 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.99 or 0.00274635 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,578.52 or 0.99952194 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011468 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004569 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $56.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

