Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNCX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Quince Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. 39.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QNCX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. 241,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,933. Quince Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc in August 2022.

