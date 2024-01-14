Radix Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $347.18 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,748,490,635 coins and its circulating supply is 8,496,243,743 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

