Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,900 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the December 15th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REEMF remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Friday. 23,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,566. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. Rare Element Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

