Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the December 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Reliance Global Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RELI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,577. Reliance Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Reliance Global Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Reliance Global Group by 179.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $467,000.

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and insurance brokerage products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.