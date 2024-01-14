Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the December 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 222.0 days.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:REMYF traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $103.97. 145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $137.08. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $103.90 and a 52-week high of $188.25.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

