Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the December 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 222.0 days.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Down 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:REMYF traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $103.97. 145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $137.08. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $103.90 and a 52-week high of $188.25.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
