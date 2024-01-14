Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. 9,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. Renault has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $9.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Renault from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

