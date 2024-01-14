Reviewing Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) & Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Netlist’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $326.94 million 7.06 $127.61 million $0.85 15.96 Netlist $161.64 million 3.03 -$33.37 million ($0.26) -7.40

Analyst Recommendations

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group and Netlist, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 1 2 12 0 2.73 Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus price target of $27.20, indicating a potential upside of 100.44%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Netlist.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 30.01% 19.03% 11.56% Netlist -104.66% -221.99% -100.91%

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Netlist on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

