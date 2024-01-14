Ripio Credit Network Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $29,248.08 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00018521 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.00279901 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,713.93 or 1.00029264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011441 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004973 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

