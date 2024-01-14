RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

RIT Capital Partners Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RITPF remained flat at C$22.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. RIT Capital Partners has a 1-year low of C$22.48 and a 1-year high of C$25.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.23.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

