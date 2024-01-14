RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
RIT Capital Partners Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RITPF remained flat at C$22.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. RIT Capital Partners has a 1-year low of C$22.48 and a 1-year high of C$25.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.23.
RIT Capital Partners Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RIT Capital Partners
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.