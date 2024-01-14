Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,200 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the December 15th total of 910,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 110.7 days.
Safran Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of SAFRF traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.45. 5,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $133.88 and a fifty-two week high of $186.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.01 and a 200-day moving average of $164.23.
Safran Company Profile
