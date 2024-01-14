Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,200 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the December 15th total of 910,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 110.7 days.

Safran Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SAFRF traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.45. 5,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $133.88 and a fifty-two week high of $186.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.01 and a 200-day moving average of $164.23.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

