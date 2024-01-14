Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Down 37.0% in December

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,797,300 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the December 15th total of 18,722,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29,493.3 days.

Saipem Price Performance

OTCMKTS SAPMF remained flat at $1.69 on Friday. Saipem has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Saipem alerts:

Saipem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.