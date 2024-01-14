Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,300 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 1,811,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.4 days.
Saputo Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of SAPIF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. Saputo has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $28.03.
About Saputo
