Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,300 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 1,811,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.4 days.

Saputo Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SAPIF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. Saputo has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

