Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Short Interest Update

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,300 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the December 15th total of 627,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,231.5 days.

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of SCOTF stock remained flat at $60.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $60.62. Scout24 has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

