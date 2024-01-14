SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,300 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the December 15th total of 1,004,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 317.0 days.

SEGRO Price Performance

Shares of SEGRO stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

