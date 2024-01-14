Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF) Short Interest Update

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,700 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories stock remained flat at $16.97 during trading hours on Friday. Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Company Profile

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd., a contract research organization, engages in the transactional research and medipolis businesses in Japan and internationally. It offers non-clinical studies, including single/repeated dose toxicity studies, antigenicity studies, skin sensitization studies, genotoxicity studies, carcinogenicity studies, local irritation studies, inhalation toxicity studies, TK studies, characteristic studies, stability studies, dependence studies, reproductive and developmental toxicity studies, safety pharmacological studies, and pharmacokinetic studies.

