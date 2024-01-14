Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:SGIOY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. 516,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.19. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $839.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

