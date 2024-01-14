Short Interest in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Rises By 81.5%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the December 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Akerna Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KERN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. Akerna has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.97.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Akerna will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akerna

Akerna Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Akerna by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Akerna by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Akerna by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 792,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform.

