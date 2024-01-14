Short Interest in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Rises By 81.5%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the December 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Akerna Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ KERN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. Akerna has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.97.
Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Akerna will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform.
