Short Interest in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Rises By 90.9%

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Ashford Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AINC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.60. 372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.73. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.70 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AINC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashford in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Further Reading

